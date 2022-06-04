UPSC CSE Prelim 2022: All important guidelines, other details

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 tomorrow

UPSC CSE 2022: Union Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 examination tomorrow, June 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for this year’s Civil Services Examination can download their admit card from the official website upsc.gov.in. Students must take a print of it and adhere to the exam day rules.

UPSC CSE Prelim 2022: Delhi metro to start 2 hours early

DMRC through a statement has announced that the Delhi metro services will begin from 6 am tomorrow, June 5 to facilitate the UPSC CSE aspirants.

"Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Timings

The IAS examination will be held in two slots, the morning shift being from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should refer to their admit card for other details like venue, slots etc.,

UPSC Prelims 2022 - Documents needed

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2022. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card issued by UPSC for the administrative examination, without which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

A valid photo id proof for checking purposes.

In case a candidate is coming with a scribe, the latter must have their own admit card.

