UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside

EDUCATION
Earlier, reports suggested that the application process for the Civil Services Examination would be on Wednesday.
UPSC Civil Services Exam Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026. The commission said that the decision has been taken due to administrative reasons. The notification will be notified in due course.
"The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course,"it said in a statement. Earlier, reports suggested that the application process for the Civil Services Examination would be on January 14.
Once the notification is issued, it will have comprehensive details on vacancies, eligibility criteria, exam dates, syllabus, and the selection procedure. The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview. As per the calendar released earlier, the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026, with the official notification expected on January 14, 2026, and applications closing February 3, 2026.
UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages. -- preliminary stage (prelims), involving objective papers (GS Paper I and CSAT), then the Mains exam, followed by an interview round, which will be the final stage of selection. Eligibility requires a Bachelor's degree.