UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday evening declared the Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains exam can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The official website also shared the cutoff marks, merit list and more information.

Reportedly, 2,736 candidates have been declared successful in the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025, which was held from August 22, 2025, to August 31, 2025. It was conducted in two shifts (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:30 PM–5:30 PM), aiming to fill 979 posts. This includes 180 IAS (74 unreserved, 28 SC, 13 ST, 47 OBC, 18 EWS), 150 IPS (60 unreserved, 22 SC, 11 ST, 42 OBC, 15 EWS), 55 IFS, 28 IA&AS, and 15 ICAS positions.

Those candidates who have their roll number on the UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF have been selected for the interview round. The authorities announced that all the candidates who qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) are mandatorily required to fill/update the requisite field(s) [viz. Details of educational qualification status (whether appearing/appeared) along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying Examination, and upload the relevant document as proof of their claim, failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-summon letter will be issued to such candidates.

The candidates need to follow these steps to download the UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Click on UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF link UPSC ESE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download Save UPSC ESE Mains merit list 2025 PDF in desktop/ laptop Take a print out.



