Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list
Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days
Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home
CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details
School holiday on November 12: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today; Check state-wise list here
SHOCKING twist in Delhi blast case: Car used for explosion near Red Fort area first seen in Connaught Place, and...
Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited
Gold, silver prices today, November 12: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
EDUCATION
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday evening declared the Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2025. Those candidates who have their roll number on the UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF have been selected for the interview round.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday evening declared the Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains exam can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The official website also shared the cutoff marks, merit list and more information.
Reportedly, 2,736 candidates have been declared successful in the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025, which was held from August 22, 2025, to August 31, 2025. It was conducted in two shifts (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:30 PM–5:30 PM), aiming to fill 979 posts. This includes 180 IAS (74 unreserved, 28 SC, 13 ST, 47 OBC, 18 EWS), 150 IPS (60 unreserved, 22 SC, 11 ST, 42 OBC, 15 EWS), 55 IFS, 28 IA&AS, and 15 ICAS positions.
UPSC CSE Mains Result Name Wise Download PDF Link
Those candidates who have their roll number on the UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF have been selected for the interview round. The authorities announced that all the candidates who qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) are mandatorily required to fill/update the requisite field(s) [viz. Details of educational qualification status (whether appearing/appeared) along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying Examination, and upload the relevant document as proof of their claim, failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-summon letter will be issued to such candidates.
How to download merit list PDF
The candidates need to follow these steps to download the UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.