The UPSC CSE mains written examination was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Get a direct link HERE.

The selected candidates have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other

Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The dates of interviews of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the UPSC office in Delhi. Before this, the candidates have to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) between December 13 and 19.

The UPSC CSE mains written examination was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The UPSC CSE 2024 prelims exam was conducted on June 16 this year. The mark sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

READ | Who is Sanjay Malhotra, 1990 batch IAS officer, appointed new RBI Governor?