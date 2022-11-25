UPSC CSE Mains result 2022: Civil Services Mains result to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in, check official notification

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE Mains Result 2022 is expected to be released soon. On November 24, UPSC released a notice for the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 and mentioned the result is 'likely' to be announced. Once released, UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

However, the UPSC Mains result 2022 date has not been announced yet. However, the notice released today states the result would release soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

“Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period. All the candidates who would qualify for the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit,” reads the notification.

The total number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011. The Preliminary exam was held on June 5 and the result was declared on June 22.