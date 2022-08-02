UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. All those candidates who have qualified the UPSC Prelims exam can check the schedule from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The CSE main examination will conduct on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 was held on 05 June 2022 and the commission declared the result on 22 June 2022 on the official website.

