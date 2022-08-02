Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16

UPSC CSE mains exam: Candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam can also check the schedule from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
File photo

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. All those candidates who have qualified the UPSC Prelims exam can check the schedule from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The CSE main examination will conduct on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin from 9:00 AM till 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. 

Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 was held on 05 June 2022 and the commission declared the result on 22 June 2022 on the official website.

READ | Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.