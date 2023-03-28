Search icon
UPSC CSE Interview schedule 2022 released at upsc.gov.in: Important details here

UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule has been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

UPSC CSE Interview schedule 2022 released at upsc.gov.in: Important details here
UPSC CSE Interview Schedule released | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC Civil Services 2022 interview schedule at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 Interview schedule by visiting the official website. 

According to the Commission, the personality test will be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2023. The schedule includes Roll number, Date and Session of Interview. 

Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 09:00 and the Afternoon Session is 13:00.

The Commission has stated that candidates appearing for interviews will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). 

