UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final result 2025. Candidates can check and download their result on the Official UPSC Website. DIRECT LINK HERE

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final result 2025. Candidates can check and download their result on the Official UPSC Website. The UPSC Civil Services Main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025.The interview was held in December 2025- January 2026 in two phases.

DIRECT LINK HERE

How to download UPSC CSE final results 2025

Visit UPSC Official website “ upsc.gov.in .”

.” Click on UPSC Final Result 2025.

Download the PDF consisting the names and Roll Number of candidates who have qualified all three stages of UPSC CSE 2025 Examination.

SHORTCUT: Use CTRL+F Keyboard option to check Name or roll number in the UPSC Result 2025 PDF.