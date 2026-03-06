UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final result 2025. Anuj Agnihotri has secured AIR 1. Check list of toppers.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) final result 2025. According to the official notification issued by the Government of India’s Press Information Bureau, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and various Central Services in Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.The UPSC Civil Services Main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025.The interview was held in December 2025- January 2026 in two phases.

UPSC Toppers List 2025