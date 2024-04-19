UPSC exam 2023 marksheet released: Topper Aditya Srivastava gets 54.27%, check mains, interview marks here

Candidates can download the UPSC civil services exam marksheet on upsconline.nic.in.

Days after announcing the final result of the civil services examination 2023, UPSC released marksheet of qualified candidates on its official website on Friday. UPSC CSE 2023 topper Aditya Srivastava scored 1099 marks, including 899 marks in written and 200 in interview. The topper of the UPSC civil services exam has secured 54.24 per cent in the prestigious exam.

Animesh Pradhan stood second with 1067 marks (892 marks in mains and 175 in interview). Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured third rank, got a total of 1065 marks. Reddy got 875 marks in mains and 190 marks in the interview. Candidates can check the full list here:

