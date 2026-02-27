FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here

UPSC will close the extended application window for Civil Services Exam 2026 today, February 27, at 6 PM. The Prelims exam is scheduled for May 24, 2026.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2026 exam: Registration window closes for 933 vacancies today at upsconline.nic.in, Check details here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the extended application window for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 today, February 27, 2026. The application deadline was initially scheduled for February 24 at 6:00 PM, but the Commission extended it due to technical issues on its website. Candidates who have not yet applied must submit their applications through the official portal at upsc.gov.in before the deadline. The CSE Preliminary Exam is scheduled for May 24, 2026.

UPSC CSE 2026: Exam Pattern

The Prelims stage of the UPSC CSE will consist of two objective-type papers, each lasting two hours and carrying 200 marks.

General Studies Paper I covers a wide array of subjects, including history, geography, polity, economy, science, and current affairs.

General Studies Paper II (CSAT) evaluates candidates’ analytical and logical reasoning skills, as well as comprehension and problem-solving abilities.

Candidates need to qualify in the CSAT paper, while the marks in Paper I determine eligibility for the Main Examination.

Key Dates to Remember

Notification Release: February 4, 2026

Last Date to Apply: February 27, 2026, 6:00 PM

Preliminary Examination: May 24, 2026

Documents Required for Application

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before applying:

Valid email ID and mobile number

Scanned passport-size photograph (as per UPSC specifications)

Scanned signature

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, etc.)

Educational qualification documents (Graduation degree)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) if applicable

PwBD certificate if applicable

Steps to Apply Online

Visit the official portal upsconline.nic.in.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Log in and click on the CSE 2026 application link.

Enter personal, academic, and contact information.

Upload scanned photographs, signatures, and supporting documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Verify all details and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the application well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Following the correct steps will ensure a smooth submission process and eligibility for one of India’s most prestigious examinations.

The UPSC CSE remains the gateway to top administrative positions in India, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), making timely application crucial for aspirants.

