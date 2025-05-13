UPSC aspirants can download their admit cards on the official UPSC website. Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID for verification at the exam center.

UPSC admit card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming UPSC civil services prelims exam, which is scheduled for May 25. UPSC aspirants can download their admit cards on the official UPSC website -- www.upsc.gov.in. The admit card features the center and timing details of the exam. Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID for verification at the exam center. The preliminary exam will be held in around 80 cities across India. The main exam will be conducted in a more select group of locations, ranging from 26 to 28 cities nationwide.

How to download UPSC CSE 2025 prelims admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” link available under the “What's New” section

Step 3: Click on “Download e-Admit Card for UPSC Examination”.

Step 4: Read Instructions - Carefully read the instructions provided and click on "Yes" to proceed.

Step 5: Choose Login Method - Opt to download the admit card using either your Registration ID or Roll Number.

Step 6: Enter Credentials - Input your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth. Enter the Captcha code as displayed.

Step 7: After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download Admit Card PDF

This time, recruitment has been announced for 979 posts, including IAS and IPS, through UPSC CSE. There will be recruitment for 150 posts through the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025. Through UPSC Civil Services, selection is done for Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Railway Group A (Indian Railway Accounts Service), Indian Postal Services, Indian Postal Service, Indian Trade Services and other services. Candidates are selected based on prelims, mains and interview. On this basis, the final merit list is prepared.