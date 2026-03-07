UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear exam, 4 in Top 50; See full list

Thirty-eight students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, including 15 women.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has celebrated a significant achievement, with 38 students successfully clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were announced on Friday. This accomplishment underscores JMI’s rising prominence in preparing aspirants for one of India’s most challenging examinations.

Among the successful candidates, 15 are women, emphasising the university’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable opportunities in competitive education. Remarkably, four students secured positions within the top 50 All India Ranks, achieving AIRs 7, 14, 24, and 29.

University Leadership Congratulates Students

JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif extended warm congratulations to the students, acknowledging the hard work of both the candidates and the faculty of RCA’s Centre for Coaching and Career Planning. “On behalf of the entire JMI fraternity, I congratulate all our talented students for making us proud. The outstanding results reflect the university’s culture of perseverance, dedication, and determination, which are essential to excel in India’s toughest exams,” he said.

He further highlighted JMI’s role in nation-building through the civil services, noting that the university remains committed to mentoring the next generation of administrative leaders.

Registrar and Faculty Praise Dedication

JMI Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi also celebrated the milestone, describing it as a proud moment for the institution. He expressed gratitude to both teaching and non-teaching staff, emphasising that the students’ accomplishments serve as inspiration for future aspirants at RCA.

“An unprecedented number of students, particularly women, have qualified this year, reinforcing JMI’s mission of fostering excellence in competitive examinations,” Rizvi said.

Samina Bano, professor-in-charge of RCA, credited the success to the “extreme hard work and dedication” of the students, along with the consistent encouragement and support from JMI’s administration. She noted that the synergy between faculty guidance and student commitment played a key role in achieving these results.

A Proud Moment for JMI

This year’s UPSC results underscore JMI RCA’s reputation as a premier coaching institution within the university system, providing aspirants with rigorous academic support, mentorship, and strategic guidance. The accomplishment reflects not only the students’ individual efforts but also the institution’s holistic approach to preparing candidates for public service roles.

With this record-breaking performance, JMI continues to demonstrate its pivotal role in shaping India’s future civil servants while promoting equity and excellence across its coaching programs.