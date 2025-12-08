UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
EDUCATION
UPSC CSE 2024: The cadres are assigned to the top performers based on the established UPSC allocation policy.
UPSC CSE 2024 Cadres: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (MoPP&P) has released the cadre allocation list for candidates who secured the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. According to the list, Shakti Dubey, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, has been allotted her home state, Uttar Pradesh, marking an insider posting. AIR 2 topper Harshita Goyal from Haryana has been assigned to the Gujarat cadre as an outsider candidate.
The cadres are assigned to the top performers based on the established UPSC allocation policy, which considers factors such as merit, candidate preference, category, availability of vacancies, insider–outsider ratio, and home-state status.
Check the full list of UPSC CSE 2024 cadre HERE.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Exam final results on April 22, 2024. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for various services in the 2024 cycle. Of these, 725 are men, and 284 are women, based on the figures released by the Ministry.