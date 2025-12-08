FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here

UPSC CSE 2024: The cadres are assigned to the top performers based on the established UPSC allocation policy.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here
UPSC CSE 2024 Cadres: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (MoPP&P) has released the cadre allocation list for candidates who secured the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. According to the list, Shakti Dubey, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, has been allotted her home state, Uttar Pradesh, marking an insider posting. AIR 2 topper Harshita Goyal from Haryana has been assigned to the Gujarat cadre as an outsider candidate.

The cadres are assigned to the top performers based on the established UPSC allocation policy, which considers factors such as merit, candidate preference, category, availability of vacancies, insider–outsider ratio, and home-state status.

Top 10 UPSC CSE 2024 rankers and their cadres

hr

Check the full list of UPSC CSE 2024 cadre HERE.

UPSC CSE 2024 Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Exam final results on April 22, 2024. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for various services in the 2024 cycle. Of these, 725 are men, and 284 are women, based on the figures released by the Ministry.

READ | UPSSSC PET 2025 result declared at upsssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
