UPSC CSE 2023 registration starts today at upsconline.nic.in to fill 1105 vacancies: Check complete detail here

The application process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examinations (CSE) 2023 has been started today (February 1) at the official website-- upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply for the UPSC CSE 2023 is till February 21.

The IAS prelims exam 2023 has been scheduled to be held on May 28 and the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam will be conducted on September 15. This year UPSC is expected to fill as many as 1105 vacancies for the civil services exam.



UPSC Civil Services 2023: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must note that they should be Indian citizens. To apply for the UPSC IAS Exam 2023 candidates must fall under the age group of 21 to 32 years. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, defence services personnel the upper age limit is 35. Applicants must have a graduate degree from any of the recognised universities.

Candidates can appear for six attempts at the IAS exam. For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are permitted unlimited attempts while OBC candidates can give nine attempts. PwBD candidates belonging to general and EWS categories are also permitted for nine attempts.

UPSC CSE 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the right-hand side of the page

Now, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’

Find the link for online applications of the required recruitment

Complete the application process for UPSC IAS and IFS in two parts

In the first part, provide basic details and then read all necessary instructions for image specification, fee payment, correction, etc

Click on the ‘Submit’ and then follow the next set of procedures

Pay the online application fee, select the examination centre and then upload the required documents.

UPSC CSE 2023: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay application fees is Rs 100. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

About UPSC CSE

UPSC fills the vacancy for Indian Administration Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), and Indian Foreign Services (IFS) through the Civil services exam. The selection of candidates is done after a three-tier entrance exam of candidates. The first round-- UPSC CSE Prelims exam-- consists of an MCQ type test in pen and paper mode. The second round-- UPSC CSE Main exam-- conducted in offline mode is a subjective type paper. And the final round is --personal interview.

UPSC Indian Forest Services Exam 2023: Details

The UPSC has also begun the online application process for Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023, the window for online application will close on February 21. The prelims exam is conducted along with the civil services prelims exam however the mains and personality interview stage is conducted separately.