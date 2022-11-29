Meet Arun Kumar, IAS officer who quit his job to train UPSC aspirants for free

Arun Kumar, an IAS officer quit his job to train underpriviledged UPSC aspirants for free | Photo: PTI

Millions toil every year to crack one of the toughest exams in the world, UPSC CSE. It is a dream for many to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. People spend hours every day for years studying to qualify for the UPSC CSE examination. Today, we will talk about a man, who cracked the exam and became an IAS officer but later decided to quit the job and teach underprivileged UPSC aspirants in Bihar.

IAS officer, Arun Kumar of the 1994 batch left his job as an IAS officer and now runs free coaching classes for students who can not afford to enrol on some coaching classes. Kumar believes that no able candidate should lose an opportunity because of their financial crisis. He conducts free coaching classes for UPSC aspirants at the bank of Ganges in Bihar.

Arun Kumar pursued his education at St Xavier's College in Ranchi and prepared for the UPSC IAS competitive exam all on his own and cracked the government recruitment job.

UPSC CSE 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Service Exam (CSE) every year to hire eligible candidates for the posts of IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS. The calendar for UPSC CSE 2023 has been released and the competitive entrance exam is scheduled for May 28 the UPSC CSE registration is scheduled to begin on February 1.

UPSC CSE 2023: Important details