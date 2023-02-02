Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC CSE 2023 registration eligibility criteria: Who can appear for IAS exam and how many times?

Know all important details on UPSC CSE 2023 as registration for IAS exams starts at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2023 registration eligibility criteria: Who can appear for IAS exam and how many times?
UPSC CSE 2023 registration begins at upsc.gov.in | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the registration process for Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2023 on February 1 at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE prelim exam will be conducted on May 28 and the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam will be conducted on September 15. 

The IAS exams are considered one of the toughest exams. Every year millions are candidates appear for the exam. UPSC's vast syllabus and three-tier selection process even take more than once to crack the exam. 

Today, let's talk about the number of attempts one candidate has on appearing for UPSC CSE. 

What counts as an attempt? 

Suppose you applied for the UPSC CSE and then fail to appear for the preliminary exam, which is the first round of the UPSC CSE recruitment process. In that case, it will not be counted as an attempt. But, if you appear for the UPSC CSE prelim exam, that will count as an attempt. Even if the candidate skips their main exam after qualifying. 

If a candidate is disqualified due to any reason or their candidature is cancelled during the examination, they will still be considered as attempted.

Read: UPSC CSE 2023 registration starts today at upsconline.nic.in to fill 1105 vacancies: Check complete details here

UPSC CSE 2023: Number of attempts

  1. Candidates belonging to the General or Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category, can give UPSC Civil Services Examination a maximum of six times.
  2. For candidates belonging to the OBC category and Divyang candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories, the maximum number of attempts is nine. 
  3. For candidates of SC and ST categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts. 

UPSC CSE 2023: Category-wise age limit

  • General Category and EWS: 21 to 32 years
  • OBC (with certificate): 21 to 35 years 
  • SC/ST: 21 to 37 years 
  • Physically Disabled: 21 to 42 years 
  • Jammu & Kashmir Domicile: 21 to 37 years (3 years, if OBC OR 5 Years, if SC/ST)
  • Disabled and discharged Defence service personnel: 21 to 35 years (+ 3 years, if Gen/OBC OR 5 years, if SC/ST
  • Ex-Servicemen Commission Officer: 21 to 37 years (+ 3 years, if OBC OR 5 Years, if SC/ST).
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.