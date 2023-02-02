UPSC CSE 2023 registration eligibility criteria: Who can appear for IAS exam and how many times?

UPSC CSE 2023 registration begins at upsc.gov.in | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the registration process for Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2023 on February 1 at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE prelim exam will be conducted on May 28 and the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam will be conducted on September 15.

The IAS exams are considered one of the toughest exams. Every year millions are candidates appear for the exam. UPSC's vast syllabus and three-tier selection process even take more than once to crack the exam.

Today, let's talk about the number of attempts one candidate has on appearing for UPSC CSE.

What counts as an attempt?

Suppose you applied for the UPSC CSE and then fail to appear for the preliminary exam, which is the first round of the UPSC CSE recruitment process. In that case, it will not be counted as an attempt. But, if you appear for the UPSC CSE prelim exam, that will count as an attempt. Even if the candidate skips their main exam after qualifying.

If a candidate is disqualified due to any reason or their candidature is cancelled during the examination, they will still be considered as attempted.

Read: UPSC CSE 2023 registration starts today at upsconline.nic.in to fill 1105 vacancies: Check complete details here

UPSC CSE 2023: Number of attempts

Candidates belonging to the General or Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category, can give UPSC Civil Services Examination a maximum of six times. For candidates belonging to the OBC category and Divyang candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories, the maximum number of attempts is nine. For candidates of SC and ST categories, there is no restriction on the number of attempts.

UPSC CSE 2023: Category-wise age limit