UPSC CSE 2023: Must-have books for students to prepare for IAS exam, check subject-wise list

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Cracking the UPSC exam is one of the toughest tests for a candidate. While there are a million ways for candidates to prepare themselves, one of the most important things one can do is refer to the right kind of literature. There are several book references on various topics that you can use. If you are also studying for the UPSC exam, here are a few recommended essential academic books you can add to your reading list.
Subject
History
UPSC Books
- India’s Struggle for Independence – Bipan Chandra
- Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania
- NCERT XI (Ancient & Medieval)
- NCERT XII (Modern Indian History)
Subject
Geography
UPSC Books
- Certificate Physical Geography – G C Leong
- NCERT VI – X (Old Syllabus)
- NCERT XI, XII (New Syllabus)
- World Atlas (Orient Black Swan)
Subject
Indian Polity
UPSC Books
- Indian Polity – M Laxmikanth
- NCERT IX-XII
Subject
Economics
UPSC Books
- Indian Economy by Nitin Singhania
- Economic Development & Policies in India – Jain & Ohri
- NCERT XI
Subject
International Relations
UPSC Books
- NCERT XII (Contemporary World Politics)
- Current Affairs
Subject
CSAT
UPSC Books
- Tata McGraw Hill CSAT Manual
- Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning – R S Aggarwal
Subject
Solved Papers
UPSC Books
- IAS General Studies Prelims Solved Papers – Vishal Publications