UPSC CSE 2023: Must-have books for students to prepare for IAS exam, check subject-wise list

File Photo

Cracking the UPSC exam is one of the toughest tests for a candidate. While there are a million ways for candidates to prepare themselves, one of the most important things one can do is refer to the right kind of literature. There are several book references on various topics that you can use. If you are also studying for the UPSC exam, here are a few recommended essential academic books you can add to your reading list.

Subject

History

UPSC Books

India’s Struggle for Independence – Bipan Chandra Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania NCERT XI (Ancient & Medieval) NCERT XII (Modern Indian History)

Subject

Geography

UPSC Books

Certificate Physical Geography – G C Leong NCERT VI – X (Old Syllabus) NCERT XI, XII (New Syllabus) World Atlas (Orient Black Swan)

Subject

Indian Polity

UPSC Books

Indian Polity – M Laxmikanth NCERT IX-XII

Subject

Economics

UPSC Books

Indian Economy by Nitin Singhania Economic Development & Policies in India – Jain & Ohri NCERT XI

Subject

International Relations

UPSC Books

NCERT XII (Contemporary World Politics) Current Affairs

Subject

CSAT

UPSC Books

Tata McGraw Hill CSAT Manual Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning – R S Aggarwal

Subject

Solved Papers

UPSC Books