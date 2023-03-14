Search icon
UPSC CSE 2023: Must-have books for students to prepare for IAS exam, check subject-wise list

If you are also studying for the UPSC exam, here are a few recommended essential academic books you can add to your reading list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Cracking the UPSC exam is one of the toughest tests for a candidate. While there are a million ways for candidates to prepare themselves, one of the most important things one can do is refer to the right kind of literature. There are several book references on various topics that you can use. If you are also studying for the UPSC exam, here are a few recommended essential academic books you can add to your reading list.

Subject 

History

UPSC Books 

  1. India’s Struggle for Independence – Bipan Chandra
  2. Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania
  3. NCERT XI (Ancient & Medieval)
  4. NCERT XII (Modern Indian History)

Subject 

Geography 

UPSC Books 

  1. Certificate Physical Geography – G C Leong
  2. NCERT VI – X (Old Syllabus)
  3. NCERT XI, XII (New Syllabus)
  4. World Atlas (Orient Black Swan)

Subject 

Indian Polity 

UPSC Books

  1. Indian Polity – M Laxmikanth
  2. NCERT IX-XII

Subject 

Economics 

UPSC Books 

  1. Indian Economy by Nitin Singhania
  2. Economic Development & Policies in India – Jain & Ohri
  3. NCERT XI

Subject 

International Relations 

UPSC Books 

  1. NCERT XII (Contemporary World Politics)
  2. Current Affairs

Subject 

CSAT

UPSC Books 

  1. Tata McGraw Hill CSAT Manual
  2. Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning – R S Aggarwal

Subject 

Solved Papers 

UPSC Books 

  1. IAS General Studies Prelims Solved Papers – Vishal Publications
