IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details

Candidates for Indian Railways Services will be hired through UPSC CSE 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

This year the recruitment of candidates for Indian Railway Management Services will be done through the UPSC Civil Services exam. The Ministry of Railways has decided to drop the IRMS recruitment exam and hire candidates through UPSC Civil Services. This decision was taken by the Ministry of Railways in consultation with UPSC and DoPT one day after Union Budget 2023-24.    

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will act as the qualifying test for the IMRSE Mains exam, as per the ministry statement. The structure of the exam will be the same as CSE, in terms of syllabi, paper pattern, age limit, etc.

Read: UPSC IFS 2023 notification released at upsconline.nic.in, check exam date, how to apply

UPSC CSE 2023: Registration begins

The registration process for UPSC CSE 2023 began on February 1 and will end on February 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC preliminary examination has been scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023. This year 1105 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application correction window will open on February 22 and will close on February 28, 2023. 

