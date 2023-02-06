Search icon
UPSC CSE 2023 eligibility criteria: Know category-wise age limit, number of attempts for IAS and IPS exam

The UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 is deemed one of the toughest examinations in the entire world, with very specific eligibility criteria and age limits for the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2023 age limit, number of attempts and more (File photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the notification and registration form for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2023, with the detailed eligibility criteria released for the first phase of the examinations.

The UPSC CSE 2023 is conducted every year in three phases – prelims, mains, and interview round – to fill the vacancies in the Union Public Service Commission in several departments including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

The UPSC IAS exam 2023 is one of the toughest exams to crack in the entire country. The detailed syllabus and strict selection process require a dedicated study pattern, with most UPSC aspirants taking more than one attempt to crack the exam.

It must be noted that according to the eligibility criteria of the UPSC CSE exam 2023, the aspirants only have a set number of attempts to crack the examination. They also have to adhere to the age limit for the exam, which is set at 32 years for general category aspirants.

UPSC CSE 2023: Category-wise age limit for aspirants

  • General Category and EWS: 21 to 32 years
  • OBC (with certificate): 21 to 35 years 
  • SC/ST: 21 to 37 years 
  • Physically Disabled: 21 to 42 years 
  • Jammu & Kashmir Domicile: 21 to 37 years (3 years, if OBC OR 5 Years, if SC/ST)
  • Disabled and discharged Defence service personnel: 21 to 35 years (+ 3 years, if Gen/OBC OR 5 years, if SC/ST
  • Ex-Servicemen Commission Officer: 21 to 37 years (+ 3 years, if OBC OR 5 Years, if SC/ST)

UPSC CSE 2023: Number of attempts for aspirants

According to the eligibility criteria for the UPSC civil services exam 2023, the number of attempts for the General category Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category can appear for the exam six times. Candidates belonging to the OBC category and Divyang candidates of General, EWS, and OBC categories can appear for the UPSC CSE 2023 nine times.

However, there is no restriction on the number of attempts by aspirants of SC and ST categories.

READ | UPSC CSE 2023 registration starts today at upsconline.nic.in to fill 1105 vacancies: Check complete details here

