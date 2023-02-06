UPSC CSE 2023 eligibility criteria: Know category-wise age limit, number of attempts for IAS and IPS exam

UPSC CSE 2023 age limit, number of attempts and more (File photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the notification and registration form for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2023, with the detailed eligibility criteria released for the first phase of the examinations.

The UPSC CSE 2023 is conducted every year in three phases – prelims, mains, and interview round – to fill the vacancies in the Union Public Service Commission in several departments including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

The UPSC IAS exam 2023 is one of the toughest exams to crack in the entire country. The detailed syllabus and strict selection process require a dedicated study pattern, with most UPSC aspirants taking more than one attempt to crack the exam.

It must be noted that according to the eligibility criteria of the UPSC CSE exam 2023, the aspirants only have a set number of attempts to crack the examination. They also have to adhere to the age limit for the exam, which is set at 32 years for general category aspirants.

UPSC CSE 2023: Category-wise age limit for aspirants

General Category and EWS: 21 to 32 years

OBC (with certificate): 21 to 35 years

SC/ST: 21 to 37 years

Physically Disabled: 21 to 42 years

Jammu & Kashmir Domicile: 21 to 37 years (3 years, if OBC OR 5 Years, if SC/ST)

Disabled and discharged Defence service personnel: 21 to 35 years (+ 3 years, if Gen/OBC OR 5 years, if SC/ST

Ex-Servicemen Commission Officer: 21 to 37 years (+ 3 years, if OBC OR 5 Years, if SC/ST)

UPSC CSE 2023: Number of attempts for aspirants

According to the eligibility criteria for the UPSC civil services exam 2023, the number of attempts for the General category Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category can appear for the exam six times. Candidates belonging to the OBC category and Divyang candidates of General, EWS, and OBC categories can appear for the UPSC CSE 2023 nine times.

However, there is no restriction on the number of attempts by aspirants of SC and ST categories.

