UPSC CSE 2023 registrations to start on February 1: Here are some important tips to crack exam in first attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Service Exam (CSE) every year to hire candidates. UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. The calendar for the UPSC CSE 2023 has been released and the IAS exam is scheduled for May 28 and the registration process will begin on February 1.

UPSC CSE 2023: Overview

Conducting Body-- Union Public Service Commission

Exam Name-- Civil Services Exam

Level-- National

Frequency-- Once a Year

Mode of Exam-- Offline

Selection Stages-- Preliminary exam, mains exam, and personality test round

UPSC CSE 2023: Exam Pattern

The UPSC CSE is conducted in three stages including, the preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview round.

Preliminary Examination: This exam consists of two papers of objective-type questions and carries a maximum of 400 marks. For every incorrect question, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.

Mains Examination: The UPSC CSE Mains is a subjective type paper. There will be two qualifying papers and seven merit-based papers. The duration of each paper will be three hours.

Personality Test/Interview Round: Candidates who qualify in both the preliminary and main exam will appear in the personality test or interview round. The UPSC Interview/Personality Test will be conducted for a total of 275 marks.

Here are some important tips for candidates to ace the UPSC CSE 2023.