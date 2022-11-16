Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

HomeEducation

Education

UPSC CSE 2023 calendar released: IAS exam notice on February 1, prelims on May 28, important dates, official website, se

UPSC CSE 2023 calendar has been released. The official notification will be released on February 1.

Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

The timetable for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annual examination 2023 has been released. As per schedule, the UPSC CSE (Civil Services Exam) 2023 notification will be released on February 1 and the exam will be held on May 28. Candidates will be able to apply for the UPSC CSE 2023 till February 21 through the official website-- upsc.gov.in. 

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, ” reads the official notification.

UPSC Calendar 2023: How to download

  • Go to the official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ option
  • Click on the ‘Calendar’ option. You will be directed to a new webpage
  • Click on the link that reads 'Annual Calendar 2023'
  • A new PDF will open. Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams
  • Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

UPSC CSE (Preliminary) Examination 2023: Important dates

  • Notification: February 01, 2023
  • Last Date to apply: February 21, 2023
  • UPSC CSE Preliminary examination: May 28, 2023
  • Civil Services (Main) Examination begins on September 15 and ends on September 20, 2023. 

UPSC CSE 2023: Selection process 

At first, UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims exam. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will then move to the second phase of the recruitment process, which is the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023.  The final round of the selection, the personal interview, will come after a candidates has qualified for the UPSC CSE Main 2023. 

