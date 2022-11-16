UPSC CSE 2023 calendar released: IAS exam notice on February 1, prelims on May 28, important dates, official website, se

Education
UPSC CSE 2023 calendar has been released. The official notification will be released on February 1.
The timetable for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annual examination 2023 has been released. As per schedule, the UPSC CSE (Civil Services Exam) 2023 notification will be released on February 1 and the exam will be held on May 28. Candidates will be able to apply for the UPSC CSE 2023 till February 21 through the official website-- upsc.gov.in.
“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, ” reads the official notification.
UPSC Calendar 2023: How to download
Read: IAS Success Story: Meet Samyak Jain, visually-impaired JNU alumnus who secured AIR 7 in UPSC
UPSC CSE (Preliminary) Examination 2023: Important dates
UPSC CSE 2023: Selection process
At first, UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims exam. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will then move to the second phase of the recruitment process, which is the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2023. The final round of the selection, the personal interview, will come after a candidates has qualified for the UPSC CSE Main 2023.