UPSC CSE 2023: Big SC order on civil services exam extra attempt, know details here

Supreme Court denies extra attempt for UPSC CSE aspirants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2023| Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court denied an extra attempt for aspirants to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam on February 20. A plea was submitted by the aspirant requesting the apex court to consider providing an extra attempt at UPSC CSE 2023 for those who exhausted their attempts due to Covid-19 pandemic. 

“Let govt as matter of policy takes a call. But if you want a judicial review, we have to draw a line,” the Supreme Court said, according to Live Law.

The UPSC CSE aspirants staged a protest in the Old Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi in December 2022. Aspirants claimed that other government exams like SSC and Agniveer were provided extra attempts due to COVID.

Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registrations: One day left to apply for Civil Services exam at upsc.gov.in, check notification

Meanwhile, The application window for UPSC CSE 2023 is open and today is the last date to apply for the UPSC CSE 2023. Aspirants can submit their UPSC CSE application from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 28. This year, around 1,105 vacancies are to be filled through the UPSC Civil Services examination.

