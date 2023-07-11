UPSC CSE 2023: Application process begins for DAF 1 at upsc.gov.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission is inviting application process for Detailed Application Form 1 (DAF-1). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary round of UPSC CSE 2023 will fill the DAF Form 1 for the Main round. The last date to apply for UPSC CSE 2023 DAF 1 is July 19 till 6 pm.

Remember that filing DAF 1 does not ensure your entrance to the civil services Main exam in 2023. About three to four weeks before the exam's start date, the UPSC website will publish the e-admit card and exam schedule for qualified applicants.

The application fee for the UPSC CSE Main Examination is Rs 200. Female applicants and SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

The notification of UPSC states “In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all applicants declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from 10/07/2023 to 19/07/2023 till 6:00 P.M. All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I Online and submit the same online for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”

UPSC CSE DAF- 1 2023: Steps to apply