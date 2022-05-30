UPSC CSE 2021 result: Here’s how netizens react as women take top slots in civil services exam

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the final result of the civil services examination 2021.

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively.

Soon after the announcement of the result, netizens reacted to women taking the top slots in the exam.

UPSC final results are out. Rank 1,2,3,4 all are girls. Future is female — Arjun (@zuckmetaverse) May 30, 2022

We have been hearing of girl toppers in board exams for a while. No wonder they are now topping the UPSC. We have all women in Top 4 Ranks in Civil Services Exam this year. — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) May 30, 2022

UPSC results are out and top 3 are women. That’s great to see the participation and success of women in such a tough exam. UPSC CBSE india UPBudget2022 May 30, 2022

Sharma ji ka beta na sahi to Sharma ji ki beti hi sahi



Congratulations — Prakash Kumar (@prakashroyal_) May 30, 2022

Thrilled to see women achieve 4 topper slots in the UPSC examination



Shruti Sharma

Ankita Agarwal

Gamini Singla

Aishwarya Verma



Women Power



My congratulations and best wishes to all those who have cleared the prestigious exam All the best — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) May 30, 2022

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

