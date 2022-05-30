Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC CSE 2021 result: Here’s how netizens react as women take top slots in civil services exam

In the UPSC civil services 2021 final result, women candidates have secured all the top three positions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2021 result: Here’s how netizens react as women take top slots in civil services exam
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the final result of the civil services examination 2021. 

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively.

Soon after the announcement of the result, netizens reacted to women taking the top slots in the exam.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

READ | UPSC toppers 2021: Meet Gamini Singla who secured AIR 3 in civil services exam

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.