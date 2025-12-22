FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

A total of 363 candidates has been recommended for appointment in Category I.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 07:38 PM IST

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
UPSC results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official website of UPSC -- upsc.gov.in. The Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 was held on July 20, 2025, followed by the Personality Test (Part II) held from October to December 2025.

A total of 363 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category I, in which 162 candidates are from the General category (including 9 PwBD candidates), 43 candidates are from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 75 + 2 PwBD are from Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 57 + 1 PwBD candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, and 21 + 2 PwBD from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

In category II, a total of 449 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Of these, 182 candidates (10 PwBD) are from the General category, 49 (+1 PwBD) from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 113 (+6 PwBD) candidates are from Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 70 (+1 PwBD) candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 27 candidates are from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Get a direct link to check the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 result PDF HERE.

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service

Category-II

  1. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways
  2. General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council
  3. General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 
