UPSC CMSE Recruitment 2022 final result OUT at upsc.gov.in: Here's how to download

UPSC CMSE Recruitment 2022 final result has been declared at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

UPSC CMSE Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE) final result has been declared today (November 9). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the UPSC CMSE 2021 final result from the official website--upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CMSE Recruitment 2022 drive is aiming to fill a total of 845 vacancies. 

UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result: How to download 

  • Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Result – Combined Medical Services Examination 2021”
  • Your UPSC CMSE 2021 Final Result pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check your result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The UPSC CMSE Personality Test 2022 was conducted between July to October 2022. As many as 340 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I. and 440 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category II.

The UPSC official notification reads, “The offer of appointment to the above listed provisional candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.” 

