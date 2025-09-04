Mira Rajput wished she could do what her friends were doing when she got married to Shahid Kapoor at 21: 'Was quite isolating'
How much pension do Indian cricketers receive post-retirement? Cheteshwar Pujara to get Rs....
She is richer than Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, heiress of L'Oreal founder has wealth of...
UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; get direct to check HERE
Premanand Maharaj talks about money, wealth after new GST rates announced, gives this advice to middle class
Baaghi 4 actress Sonam Bajwa skincare is all about sheet mask, here’s why you need them too
Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites release, know where to watch all conjuring movies online
PM Modi hails GST reforms: 'A double dhamaka of happiness before Diwali, Chhath Puja'
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to more than 2200, over 3000 injured; 5 things to know
EDUCATION
Based on the result of the written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025, qualified candidates will be called for the Interview/Personality Test.
UPSC CMS Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Service Examination (CMS) results on September 4 on its official website. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website at upsc.gov.in, using their login credentials. The exam was conducted on July 20, 2025. UPSC has withheld the result of 1 candidate due to a court case underway. On the basis of the result of the written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025, candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the list have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test.
Step 1: Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMS 2025 result link available
Step 3: Key in login credentials
Step 4: Click on the Submit button
Step 5: UPSC CMS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference
Get a direct link to HERE.
READ | UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE
UPSC CMS is held to hire MBBS doctors for central government health services, including hospitals and organisations like Indian Railways. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 707 vacancies for numerous posts in categories 1 and 2.