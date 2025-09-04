UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; get direct to check HERE

Based on the result of the written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025, qualified candidates will be called for the Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC CMS Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Service Examination (CMS) results on September 4 on its official website. Candidates can check their qualifying status on the official website at upsc.gov.in, using their login credentials. The exam was conducted on July 20, 2025. UPSC has withheld the result of 1 candidate due to a court case underway. On the basis of the result of the written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025, candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the list have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test.

Steps to check UPSC CMS result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMS 2025 result link available

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: UPSC CMS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

What is the UPSC CMS exam?

UPSC CMS is held to hire MBBS doctors for central government health services, including hospitals and organisations like Indian Railways. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 707 vacancies for numerous posts in categories 1 and 2.