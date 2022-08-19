UPSC CMS result 2022: UPSC Combined Medical Service results declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Medical Service (CMS) result 2022 on August 18, 2022. Candidates can check the UPSC CMS result through the official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMS 2022 exam was held in July to fill more than 650 vacant posts. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC CMS are now eligible for an interview/personality test.

As per the official notice, "The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL which is subject to their being found eligible in all respect as prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and the Rules of the Examination."

“The candidature of these candidates is provisional which is subject to their being found eligible in all respects as prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and the Rules of the Examination. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable) etc. at the time of the Interview/Personality Test. “ it also added.

UPSC CMS result 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website of the commission upsc.gov.in

Click on the combined Medical Services Examination tab

Go to the documents link

The result will be displayed on your screen

Check and download the result

UPSC CMS result 2022: Direct link

The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.