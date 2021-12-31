UPSC CMS Result 2021 declared for Combined Medical Services Exam at upsc.gov.in – Check direct link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) on December 30, 2021. Candidates can check the UPSC CMS Result 2021 available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. As per the result, many candidates have qualified for the next round -- Interview/Personality Test. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 was held on November 21, 2021.

The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable) etc. at the time of the Interview/Personality Test.

The Schedule of the Interview/Personality Test of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

UPSC CMS Result 2021: Steps to check

- Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the 'Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination 2021' link.

- A new page would appear with the PDF of roll numbers.

- Check your roll number in the PDF.

- Take a printout for future use

UPSC CMS Result 2021 direct link: upsc.gov.in