UPSC CMS Exam 2022: Apply for 687 posts at upsc.gov.in – Check official notification, eligibility, selection process

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Combined Medical Services Exam 2022 (687 Vacancy). The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS Exam 2022: Vacancy Details

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service: 314 posts

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 03

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 70

UPSC CMS Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Age Limit: 32 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 200/-

For Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CMS Exam Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: April 06, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: April 26, 2022, till 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Challan: April 25, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: April 26, 2022

Date of Written Exam: July 17, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Personality Test.

Notification: upsc.gov.in