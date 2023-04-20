Search icon
UPSC CMS 2023 Notification: Know how to apply for 1261 recruitment vacancies at upsc.gov.in, registration details here

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.nic.in till May 9 upto 6.00 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already started the registration for UPSC CMS 2023 exam on April 19, 2023. The last date to apply for UPSC CMS 2023 is May 9. Interested candidates can apply for Combined Medical Services Exam 2023 through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. 

The UPSC CMS 2023 will be held on July 16. This recruitment drive will fill up 1261 posts of Medical Officers at various government organisations. 

How to Apply
Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. 

Age Limit:
A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August 2023 i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1991. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Subcadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 as on 1st August, 2023.

Important dates

  • Date of release of notification: April 19
  • Date of commencement of application (online mode only): April 19
  • Last date of receipt of application: May 9
  • Availability of admit card (e-admit card): June 2023 
  • Date of examination: July 16
  • Date of declaration of result: August 23

UPSC CMS notification 2023

UPSC CMS 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website-upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the UPSC CMS 2023 notification link
  • Login to the OTR portal
  • Fill out the UPSC CMS 2023 application form
  • Submit details and upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for the future references

