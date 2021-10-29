UPSC CMS 2021: Admit card released for Combined Medical Services exam on upsc.gov.in - Direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Admit Card for UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2021 on Thursday (October 28). UPSC CMS admit card can be downloaded through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 till November 21, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021, in two shifts. There will be two papers – Paper I and Paper-II. Paper 1 will consist of the subjects General Medicine and Paediatrics and Paper 2 exam would be on Surgery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics and Preventive and Social Medicine.

Candidates can download the Combined Medical Services admit card now from the steps given below. The direct link has also been shared for easy access.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the Union Public Service Commission website – upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Exam admit card for Combined Medical Services Mains 2021' link available on the homepage

Enter your required details to log in -- registration Id or roll number.

UPSC CMS admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.