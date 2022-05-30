UPSC Civil Services result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, top three ranks secured by girls, check topper list here

File photo

The final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 has been declared today on May 30 by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma has secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021. Shruti is an alumnus of St Stephens College and JNU. She has been preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

All India top three positions have been secured by girl this year.

UPSC Civil Services exam 2021: Topper list

Aishwarya Verma

Utkarsh Dwivedi

Yaksh Chaudhary

Samyak S Jain

Ishita Rathi

Preetam Kumar

Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak

Yasharth Shekhar

Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar

Abhinav J Jain

C Yaswanthkumar Reddy

Anshu Priya

Mehak Jain

Ravi Kumar Sihag

Diksha Joshi

Arpit Chauhan

