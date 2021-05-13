UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam postponed, know new date here

The UPSC has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam which was scheduled to be held on June 27. In view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the exam will be held on October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October 2021,” UPSC has notified.

Last year, the Civil Services exam was postponed from May 31 to October 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPSC has also postponed the registrations for Combined Medical Services Exam which was scheduled to begin on May 5. The official notification for rescheduling of the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2021 is available on the official website of UPSC. Candidates can visit the website regularly for updates.