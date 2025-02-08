The UPSC note did not mention the reasons behind extending the date of application.

UPSC has extended the last date to apply for the civil services preliminary examination 2025 till February 18. Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam online was February 11, 2025, till 6 pm. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.Gov.in. The civil services preliminary examination will be held on May 25.

The UPSC note did not mention the reasons behind extending the date of application. Official sources said that some applicants had complained of certain glitches being faced by them while applying through the portal. A correction window will also be open for applicants "till expiry of seven days from the next day after the closure of application window i.E. From 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025", it said.

The last date for registration for Civil Services (Preliminary)-2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)-2025 exams "has been extended till 18.02.2025 (6 pm)," said a note put out by the Commission on its website.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.