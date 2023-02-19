Search icon
Meet Anshu Priya, doctor-turned-IAS officer who got AIR 16 after two unsuccessful UPSC attempts

UPSC success story: IAS Anshu Priya is an MBBS graduate and hails from Munger district of Bihar. She cracked the civil services exam in 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

UPSC success story: Registrations for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination 2023 are underway. Like other years, this year too, lakhs of aspirants will appear for one of the toughest exams in India. For this, candidates prepare tooth and nail and leave no stone unturned to crack the exam.

Though many lose motivation to crack the UPSC exam after one or two unsuccessful attempts, some still try in their 4-5 attempts. They do not lose hope even in their last attempt. One such person who cracked the exam in her third attempt is IAS Anshu Priya. She got All India Rank (AIR) 16 in her third attempt in 2021.

She first appeared for the exam in 2019 but couldn't even clear the prelims, which is the first stage of the UPSC exam. In her second attempt too, she couldn't get the success.

But finally, in 2021, she cracked the exam and bagged the AIR 16. For her third attempt, she worked hard and also took various test series. Her optional subject was Medical Science. 

Who is IAS Anshu Priya?

She is an MBBS graduate and hails from Munger district of Bihar. Her father is a teacher. She belongs to a family of teachers, and both her grandparents were also in the teaching field.

Anshu Priya did her schooling at Notre Dame Academy Munger and then went to AIIMS Patna to pursue MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery). After that, she worked as a resident doctor in AIIMS Patna.

After getting the degree, she also practised in some hospitals and health care centres. During her MBBS, she decided to appear for the UPSC exam and was only able to crack it in her third attempt.

Meanwhile, the UPSC CSE exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 28. Aspirants can apply for the exam till 6 pm, February 21.

READ | Meet Roman Saini, doctor-turned-IAS officer who left his high-profile job to build Rs 28,000 crore company

 

