UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in – Know how to check interview list online

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021. The UPSC main examination was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. Candidates can download the list of candidates with their roll numbers through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 7th January 2022 to 16th January 2022, the candidates with the Roll Numbers, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).” the official notification reads.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 was held for 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

Personality Tests:

According to the notificATION, Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced from April 5, 2022, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsc.gov.in & upsconline.in.

UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2021 Direct Link: upsc.gov.in