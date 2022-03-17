UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2021 DECLARED: Personality Test (interview) to be held on THIS date – Details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021 result on Thursday (March 17). The UPSC main examination was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The list of candidates with their roll numbers can be downloaded through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 7th January 2022 to 16th January 2022, the candidates with the Roll Numbers, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).” the official notification reads.

Personality Tests: Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced from 5th April, 2022, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the Attestation Form online and submit the same ONLINE which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel and Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews) on the link cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 was held for 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

