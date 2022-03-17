UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in - Direct link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2021. The UPSC main examination was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their UPSC results through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, Also, UPSC to conduct the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify the CSM-2021, from the first week of April, 2022.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 7th January 2022 to 16th January 2022, the candidates with the Roll Numbers, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).” the official notification reads.

The Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a limited period of time. All the candidates who would qualify the Personality Test/Interview would be required to fill up and submit his/her DAF-II within the given prescribed time limit.

"The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days," the notification adds.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 was held for 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

