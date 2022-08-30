Search icon
UPSC CSE Main 2022 admit card released at upsconline.nic.in: Website, steps to check here

UPSC CSE Main 2022 admit card has been released on the official website-- upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Main 2022 admit card released | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for Civil Services Mains 2022 today (August 30) at the official website-- upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants will be able to download the UPSC Civil Services 2022 admit card till September 25.

The UPSC IAS Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25 in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. 

UPSC CS Mains 2022 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download it
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

