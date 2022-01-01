UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020: Commission releases reserve list on upsc.gov.in - Get DIRECT link here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains 2020 exam reserve list. Candidates can check the reserve list available on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Services Main exam result was declared on September 24, 2021.

A total of 761 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 836 vacancies.

As sought by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Commission has now recommended 75 candidates which include 52 General, 19 OBC, 02 EWS and 02 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2020. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 reserve list: upsc.gov.in