UPSC Civil Services (Main) examination: Admit cards released, check @upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Main Examination will be held from September 20, 2019, to September 29, 2019.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for UPSC Civil Services (Main) examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Steps to check the results for UPSC Civil Services Examination:

Step 1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. A new page opens, click on the link- 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019'.

Step 3. After reading the important instructions, click on Yes.

Step 4. You can register by your Registration Id or Roll Number.

Step 5. After entering the Registration Id or Roll Number, select the Date Of Birth.

Step 6. Enter Captcha.

Step 7. Click on Submit.

Step 8. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The exam is divided into seven papers and will be conducted in two slots:

Forenoon Session: 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon

Afternoon Session: 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.