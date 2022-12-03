Search icon
UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 result to be declared by THIS date at upsc.gov.in, know how to download

UPSC will conduct the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify for the CSM-2022, from early next year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (CSE) Main Exam result 2022 is likely to be declared in the month of December. According to the media reports, UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 is likely to be declared by December 7, 2022. Once declared, UPSC IAS main result can be downloaded through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC will conduct the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify for the CSM-2022, from early next year.

According to the official notification read, "Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period." 

READ | JEE Main 2023 Latest update: Registration process to begin SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in

UPSC will release the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. For the unversed, the UPSC IAS Main 2022 written examination was held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022' link 

Step 4: A new page will now open

Step 5: Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result 2022: Important dates

Conducting body: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC official website: www.upsc.gov.in 

UPSC CSE Mains exam date 2022: September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2022: Yet to be announced 

UPSC IAS result 2022 declaration mode: PDF format

The total number of candidates qualified in the UPSC CSE Mains exam 2022: To be announced soon

UPSC CSE 2022 mains result download link: link to be active soon

