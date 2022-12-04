UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result: Know how to check result at upsc.gov.in

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare Civil Services (CSE) Main Exam result 2022 soon. According to the media reports, UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 is likely to be declared in the month of December. Once declared, UPSC IAS main result can be downloaded through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will conduct the Personality Tests/Interviews of the candidates, who qualify for the CSM-2022, from early next year.

"Immediately after the declaration of the result of the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2022, the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period," reads the official notification.

The list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers will be released by UPSC. For the unversed, the UPSC IAS Main 2022 written examination was held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022' link

Step 4: A new page will now open

Step 5: Your UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result 2022: Important dates