UPSC Civil Services IAS Exam Recruitment 2022: Apply for 861 posts at upsc.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an Official Notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2022 for 861 Vacancies. The last date to apply is February 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Pre Exam 2022 Details

Post: Indian Civil Services (IAS) Preliminary Examinations 2022

No of Vacancy: 861

UPSC IAS 2022: Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognised University.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC candidates: 100/-

For Female/SC/ST/PH candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Candidates are required to apply Online by using the website upsconline.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview. The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in the Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

Starting date for online application submission: February 02, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 22, 2022 till 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: February 21, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: February 22, 2022

UPSC IAS 2022 Pre Exam Date: June 05, 2022