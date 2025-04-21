The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the final results of the Civil Service Examination (CSE-2024) soon. The results will appear on the official website of UPSC. Notably, the examination process concluded earlier this year with the final personality test round.

Candidates who succeed in the exam will be appointed to various central services, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and more. However, no specific date or time has been announced by the commission for the announcement of results. The speculations are being made on the basis of previous years' timelines, i.e., final results are usually declared within a few weeks of the interviews being completed.

Steps to check UPSC 2024 final results

The final results will be issued in a form of merit list, which shows the names and roll numbers of successful candidates. Moreover, the list will also include the candidate's performance in both the Mains exam and personality test.

Here is the step-by-step guide to access UPSC results - 1. Visit upsc.gov.in 2. Click on 'What's New' section 3. Choose 'UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024' 4. Open and download the PDF and search for your name and roll number.

The UPSC will also release the cut-off marks for IAS 2024-25. Candidates who meet the cutoff will be allotted their respective services and cadres based on their rank, preference, and availability of position. The UPSC exam is a multi-stage process conducted in three phases - Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test.

The interview round was completed between January 7 and April 17, 2025.