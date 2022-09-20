UPSC CSE Mains 2022 question paper released at upsc.gov.in: See how to download her

UPSC CSE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) 2022 question paper has been released at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains 2022 was conducted on September 16 and 15.

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC Main 2022 will have to appear for the personal interview round, which is the final round. Final results are based on marks secured by candidates in the Main exam and personal interviews.

UPSC CSE Main 2022 question papers: How to download

Visit official website-- upsc.gov.in

Go to examinations and then active examinations

Select Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022

Under the Question Paper tab, click on the question paper you want to check

Download the PDF file.

Read: JAC 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 DECLARED: Here's how and where to check Jharkhand board result