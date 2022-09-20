Search icon
UPSC CSE Mains 2022 question paper released at upsc.gov.in: See how to download her

UPSC CSE Mains 2022 question paper has been released at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

UPSC CSE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) 2022 question paper has been released at the official website-- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains 2022 was conducted on September 16 and 15. 

Candidates who qualify for the UPSC Main 2022 will have to appear for the personal interview round, which is the final round. Final results are based on marks secured by candidates in the Main exam and personal interviews.

UPSC CSE Main 2022 question papers: How to download  

  • Visit official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • Go to examinations and then active examinations
  • Select Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022
  • Under the Question Paper tab, click on the question paper you want to check
  • Download the PDF file.

