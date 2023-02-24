UPSC Civil Services exam: This state govt to provide free IAS coaching to aspirants, apply now (file photo)

UPSC Civil Services: Lakhs of aspirants apply for the UPSC Civil Services exam, which is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Some aspirants do coaching for the exam while some prepare for it by self-studying. Fees of the coaching centres are often in lakhs and not everyone can afford it.

To help aspirants, the Odisha government is providing free UPSC coaching to 200 aspirants this year. Notice for the same has been released which reads that the higher education department is going to launch a new scheme for providing free UPSC Civil Services Coaching to 200 aspirants of domicile of Odisha in Bhubaneshwar.

Not just that, the government will also provide food and accommodation to the selected aspirants. The coaching will be residential coaching. To shortlist the 200 aspirants, there will be a pre-qualifying entrance examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2023. Coaching will be provided for one year for both prelims and mains examinations.

Centre of Examination: The entrance examination will be conducted in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jeypore and Sambalpur.

The examination will be conducted in offline mode for 2 hours and will have one paper of objective-type questions carrying 200 marks. There will be 0.5 negative marking for the wrong answer. The minimum qualifying mark has been fixed at 33%.

Where to apply?

Candidates can visit https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/ for registration. Direct link HERE

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fees while submitting the application online. The last date to apply is March 4.

