UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 registration for 861 vacancies begins – Check dates, eligibility, selection process here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification notifying the vacancies available in the Civil Services of the organization. Those who wish to register for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022 can now do so through the official website of the commission.

The registration window for the UPSE CSE exam 2022 is now open on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process has is set to conclude on February 22, 2022, at 6 pm.

A total of 861 vacancies have been notified by the UPSC this year out of which 34 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The important information regarding the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 is mentioned below.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Important dates

IAS Prelims Registrations begin- February 2

CSE Prelims registrations end February 22

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 Tentatively by May 10

UPSC CSE 2022 Exam Date- June 5

UPSC IAS Exam Result for Prelims (Tentative) - June 30

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit - Candidates should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age as of August 1, 2022.

Education Qualification – Candidates applying for the vacancies must hold a degree of universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Read the detailed UPSC CSE 2022 notification here

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Selection process

The Civil Services examination 2022 will be conducted in two phases by the UPSC. The first phase will be the UPSC Preliminary exam 2022 with objective-type questions while the second phase will be the UPSC Main examination 2022, with written and interview rounds.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: How to apply online

Candidates who wish to appear for the CSE examination can fill up the application form by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The detailed instructions for the same are mentioned on the website itself.